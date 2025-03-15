‘I Should Not Have Ignored All The Signs’ – Chloe Bailey Sparks Relationship Breakup With Burna Boy

Famous American songstress, Chloe Bailey, has fuelled relationship breakup rumour with Grammy award-winning singer, Dami Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Naija News recalls that Burna confirmed his relationship with Chloe during a romantic dinner date in Lagos, Nigeria, on February 6, 2025.

However, barely a month after their lovey and dovey moment online, popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje, called out Burna Boy for failing to fulfill his promise of buying her a Lamborghini car in exchange for a one-night stand with her.

In the wake of the brouhaha, Chloe unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram.

In a post on her Instagram page on Friday, Chloe Bailey shared cryptic lyrics of a recent music cover, filled with heartbreak and regret.

While addressing betrayal and wasted time in a relationship, the American star said, “Don’t know about the other girls you used to deal with, but I do not need to buy a man to give me love to lay with, no.

“You are not even worth it, got me out here looking crazy. I should not have ignored all the signs. You wasted all my time, i know you are gonna miss all of the times we had shared. There is only one Chloe in the world and no other woman can compare”.