FG Earns ₦2.4 Billion From Marriages In 2024

The Federal Government has announced that it generated approximately ₦2.4 billion in 2024 from marriage registrations handled through the Ministry of Interior’s marriage registry.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a media briefing held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister further revealed that the ministry recorded over ₦3.2 billion in revenue from expatriate quota applications.

Overall, the ministry experienced a significant 150% surge in total revenue.

The marriage registry has emerged as a major revenue source, with the Ministry of Interior surpassing its 2023 revenue target for marriage contracts by collecting over ₦892 million as of October 31, 2023.

The Minister of Interior also revealed that expatriate quota permits significantly boosted the ministry’s earnings.

In 2023, the ministry generated over ₦1.1 billion from expatriate quotas, exceeding its ₦600 million target by an additional ₦600 million.

In another development, the Federal Government announced the repatriation of 828 foreign nationals to their respective countries in 2024.

While specific offences were not disclosed, the repatriation exercise was conducted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).