‘He Was Not Killed On Orders Of Chinese Company’ – FG Releases Update On Death Of Immigration Officer

The federal government has absolved a Chinese company in Niger State of any direct involvement in the shooting or killing of a personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The government, in an updated statement released by the Special Adviser to the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Media and Publicity, Babatunde Alao, said a stray bullet hit the Immigration officer.

The statement added that the officer was not shot on the order of the Chinese company or its employees.

Naija News reports the update also asserted that the federal government has launched a full-scale investigation into the shooting of the personnel in collaboration with other security agencies and the circumstances surrounding his unfortunate death would be unraveled.

“The officer was hit by a stray bullet that was neither shot on the order of the Chinese company nor its employee”.

“Accordingly, the Federal Government has launched full scale investigation into the shooting of the personnel in collaboration with other security agencies.

“This is to unravel the detailed circumstances surrounding the shooting while giving assurance that anyone found culpable will be brought to book.

“The Minister reaffirms his strong commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and professional integrity of all law enforcement officers.

“He emphasizes the government’s ongoing support for law-abiding businesses in Nigeria and reiterates the Ministry of Interior’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships with foreign nationals, aiming to build sustainable collaboration for social economic development,” the statement added.

The update follows an earlier clarification on Friday in which Minister Tunji-Ojo denied issuing a definitive statement concerning the death of a Nigerian Immigration officer and the alleged involvement of a Chinese-owned enterprise in Niger State.