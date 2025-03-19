‘It Is Business Unusual’ – FG Commences 2025 Promotion In Paramilitary Agencies

The Federal Government has said the 2025 promotion exercise across all the paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior, including the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, will be business unusual.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Board, also the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known on Wednesday while addressing the personnel and emphasizing the need to eliminate nepotism and favouritism in paramilitary promotion exercises.

At the function was the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani; CDCFIB Secretary, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (Rtd); and all principal heads of agencies under the Ministry of Interior including the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi; Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap; Federal Fire Service, Engr Abdulganiyu Olola Jaji; and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Tunji-Ojo said with a newly conceived collaboration between the Ministry and the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, the model will cater for personnel seeking promotion from Controller cadre to Assistant Controller General (ACG) and from ACG to Deputy Controller General (DCG).

He noted that the reform was to ensure a more merit-based promotion process where officers must take exams and meet a benchmark score to be eligible for promotion.

Speaking on the new model, Tunji-Ojo noted that there was an urgency to promote a culture of meritocracy to foster a more motivated and productive workforce.

He said, “If seniority is the only condition for appointment, there will be no reason to examination. If you ever move into the rank of an ACG or DCG, that is a serious leadership responsibility.

“As a DCG, you should be competent enough to be a presidential appointee. Going forward, we will be more diligent in our operations at the Board level.

“This new development aims to leverage the expertise of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre to promote a more transparent and fair system, given its longstanding expertise in research, education, training, and human capacity development.

“If you have spent 30-something years in service, and yet you cannot pass an exam, trust me, you will not be appointed. We want merit because it is criminal for us to expect you to give what you don’t have.

“We are here to do what the president has commissioned us to do, and that is to ensure that the paramilitary agencies are positioned to play critical roles in national security architecture.

“As a government, for us to perform our responsibilities to the best, we must ensure that we must ensure that the best hands occupy positions of responsibility.”

Regarding the need to shun favouritism and partisanship in service, the minister reiterated that officers should be given fair opportunities during leadership appointments regardless of background.

He added, “We must kill favouritism, nepotism, partisanship, and selfishness. What is important to us as a nation is for a son of a nobody to get to the highest level without knowing anybody.”