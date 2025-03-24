Tinubu Govt Orders Probe Into Kogi Correctional Centre Prison Break

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate probe into the unfortunate prison break incident at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi State.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Monday by Babatunde Alao, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Interior.

The Minister described the incident as unfortunate, vowing to ensure all fleeing inmates are captured leveraging the service’s robust biometrics and already deployed technology solutions.

Tunji-Ojo also ordered the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he said.

Naija News reports that the National Spokesman for the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, confirmed the jailbreak, stating that two of the inmates had already been recaptured, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining ten escapees.

Umar assured the public that all available search mechanisms were being deployed to locate and recapture the inmates.

He said: “Two of the inmates in our custody at the Koton Karfe Medium Custodial Centre have escaped. They are all awaiting trial, but as I speak to you now, two have been captured. We are already working to capture the remaining inmates on the run.”

Tragically, Umar also revealed that one correctional officer was killed during the escape attempt.