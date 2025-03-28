Tunji-Ojo Reveals People Responsible For Kogi Prison Break

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has blamed the negligence of some officers for the prison break that occurred at the Federal Correctional Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State.

Naija News reports that the incident, which took place on Monday, saw around 12 inmates escape, sparking concerns over the security of correctional facilities.

The Kogi state commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the jailbreak, revealing that about 12 inmates had escaped during the early hours of Monday morning.

Following the incident, Tunji-Ojo ordered an immediate investigation, emphasizing that the use of the Nigeria Correctional Service’s (NCoS) advanced biometric systems and other technological solutions would aid in the recapture of the escapees.

“The investigation is already underway, and we will utilize our advanced biometric capability to ensure that all fleeing inmates are captured,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

The NCoS later confirmed that five of the 12 escapees had already been recaptured, with seven others still at large.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Tunji-Ojo clarified that the jailbreak was not the result of an external attack, but rather an “insider involvement,” attributing the incident to negligence on the part of some prison officers.

He insisted that no walls were breached during the escape, and the facility’s perimeter fencing remained intact.

“Let me correct that we never had a jail attack; it was an insider. No walls were breached, nothing,” he said. The minister further explained that the escape was an internal issue, caused by negligence from some officers, and that the matter was being addressed administratively.

While Tunji-Ojo refrained from claiming any deliberate intent behind the jailbreak, he emphasized that the investigation was ongoing. He also reassured the public that the situation was being handled with the utmost seriousness.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted the improved security measures implemented by the current administration, including the strengthened perimeter fencing of the facility.

He also credited the improved biometric capabilities of the NCoS for helping recapture the escapees.

“Out of the 12 individuals involved—similar to what happened before—I can confirm that, as of today, about seven have been re-arrested,” he confirmed.

“This is largely due to improved biometric capability, and now we are working closely with other agencies. The situation is not like what happened in the past,” he added.

In response to the prison break, Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo has directed the state’s security adviser to collaborate with the Federal Correctional centre and other security agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The governor also urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies were in full control of the situation.

“Residents should remain calm, and security agencies are in control of the situation,” Ododo said, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between federal and state security forces.