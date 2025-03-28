Alleged Killing Of Immigration Officer On Order Of Chinese Firm Still Under Investigation – Tunji-Ojo Clarifies

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reacted to reports in the media indicating that he has issued a definitive statement concerning an alleged shooting incident involving a Nigerian immigration officer and a Chinese-owned enterprise in Niger State.

In a statement obtained by Naija News on Friday morning, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister, Alao Babatunde, said while initial investigations indicate that a stray bullet may have struck the officer, it is crucial to clarify that the Minister’s comments were made to express significant concern regarding the gravity of the allegations presented to him.

During a Stakeholders’ Sensitization Workshop on the Implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy 2025 held in Abuja on Thursday, Tunji-Ojo, was said to have characterized the incident, which took place in Niger State, as a blatant violation of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He cautioned that the government intends to raise the matter with the Chinese Embassy, emphasizing that such behavior will not be accepted in any sovereign nation.

The minister also noted that the federal government is enhancing immigration reforms, which include the automation of its White, Grey, and Blacklists to effectively monitor and promptly blacklist foreign individuals who may pose a security risk.

“I will not go to any country, open a company, and say the immigration service cannot come out. I will not do that.

“I don’t want to mention the company here, but they shot one of our immigration officers. They told their security attaché to shoot our officer, and he did— a foreign company?

“That happened a couple of weeks ago in Niger, and we are going to take it up with the Chinese embassy because it’s a Chinese company.

“I won’t go to China as a Nigerian, enter a company, and tell my security to shoot a government official in uniform. It’s never done anywhere in the world. That alone is an attack on Nigeria.

“This is unjust, and we are going to take it up. These officers put their lives on the line to serve this country, and no one will come from anywhere to shoot them in their fatherland. That officer is a father, a son, a husband—his life matters,” Tunji-Ojo added.

However, in a subsequent press release, Babatunde said the Minister’s statements emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s sovereignty and the safeguarding of uniformed personnel serving the country.

He stressed that the investigation is ongoing and conducted by security agencies, and any claims made should not be interpreted as a conclusive report or judgment.

The Minister is dedicated to maintaining due process and has complete faith in the investigative procedures established to uncover the facts and ensure accountability when necessary.

“Furthermore, it is essential to note that the reference to the nationality of the company was based on preliminary information and does not represent an indictment. The Ministry is working closely with all stakeholders in the investigation.

“The Hon. Minister reaffirms his unwavering commitment to the safety, dignity, and professional integrity of all law enforcement officers. Government remains committed in its support for all law-abiding businesses operating within Nigeria.

“The Minister reiterates the government’s determination to foster mutual relationships and partnerships with nationals of other countries, especially with the goal of building a strong socioeconomic growth within the Nigerian space,” Babatunde said.