Bello Turji Has Not Been Arrested Or Killed – DHQ Confirms

The trending news about the purported arrest of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has been debunked by the Defence Head Quarters (DHQ).

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, on Tuesday, the news regarding the capture of Turji by military troops is fake and should be disregarded.

He said, “All news regarding the arrest of Bello Turji by troops should be treated as fake news, please.”

The clarification became necessary after social media reports claimed troops of Operation Fasan Yamma in the North West region of Nigeria have captured Turji.

Similarly, a counter-insurgency analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, has dismissed the purported arrest of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, by troops of Operation Fasan Yanma.

In a statement via X on Tuesday, Makama described Turji’s arrest claims as false and misleading.

He clarified that the online audio recording, in which two individuals alleged that Turji had been captured, is entirely baseless.

Makama said Bello Turji remains at large and that security forces are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend him.

The statement reads, “The purported audio recording, in which two individuals are heard claiming that Bello Turji has been captured, is misleading and lacks any credible basis. We urge the public to disregard such unfounded rumours.

“Bello Turji remains at large, and from the last check, security forces are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend him.”