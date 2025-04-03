An Appointment Will Be Fixed For Bello Turji With His Maker – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given fresh assurances that the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, would soon be eliminated or captured.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, gave the assurance on Thursday during a press briefing on the activities of the Nigerian Military.

He stated that the military has eliminated many high-profile terrorists and that Bello Turji’s case is only a matter of time.

Kangye said this while dismissing suggestions that the military has scaled down its fight against insurgents, terrorists and other criminals in the country.

“Then on the aspect of whether the troops are not, or they have downscaled their operations against Cattle rustlers and some terrorists.

“No. As I read out, troops intercepted some trucks loaded with cows, and they recovered them, and they are still on the hunt for high-value terrorists. I have also read out the report for the quarter, some high-value terrorists that were eliminated during the quarter.

“I have mentioned their names. So as for Bello Truji, it is just a matter of time, an appointment will be fixed with him by his maker,” Kangye stated.

Troop Welfare Remains A Priority

Naija News reports Kangye also dismissed reports that the welfare of troops is suffering and that injured soldiers were being ignored by the Armed Forces.

He narrated that those wounded in action are receiving top medical attention, and the service chiefs are always in touch with the troops.

He said, “As to whether the welfare of troops is not taken care of, or that there are so many complaints about their welfare by troops.

“Well, to the best of my knowledge and what the armed forces are doing, our troops are adequately taken care of. And you are a journalist. If you have watched over the Salah break, you would have noticed the chief of army staff, the chief of air staff, and other senior officers from services headquarters visiting troops at the front line to celebrate Salah.

“And those that are wounded, I can still remember vividly that the commander of infantry, General A.K. Ibrahim, was at 44 Military Hospital to have lunch with our wounded in action. And last year, while I held sway as the commander of artillery, I personally was in that same 44 Military Hospital to stay with our troops on Christmas Day. I didn’t spend Christmas with my family.

”I was with our wounded in the hospital to celebrate Christmas. The year before, I was in Mangu Plateau State to also represent the Chief of Army Staff to have lunch with our troops. So the issue of whether troops are not taken care of is not true.

”I can also tell you that the services headquarters, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, is taking good care of the sick and wounded. Some of them that require medical evacuation abroad are taken abroad for medical treatment. Some went to Egypt, some went to Turkey, I remember, some are in India.

“As we speak, some are still there receiving medical attention from the services, taken care of by the services. And also, I want to tell you about, was it in December or November? I don’t know the exact dates. Houses were issued to some of our wounded-in-action soldiers.”

Kangye also noted that the military has provided free housing for wounded soldiers who may not be able to return to active service.

“There is an estate built by the Army, and the army issued keys to soldiers, free. So when you talk of the welfare of soldiers, don’t listen to some narratives that are passed in the public domain; some of these narratives are meant to discredit the effort of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and we say no to it.

“Our troops are well taken care of. Senior officers frequently visit them at the frontline and in hospitals. Some of those needing advanced treatment have been flown to countries like Egypt, Turkey, and India,” the DHQ spokesperson added.