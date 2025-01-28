Fresh Update On Purported Arrest Of Notorious Bandit Leader, Bello Turji Emerges

A counter-insurgency analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, has dismissed the purported arrest of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, by troops of Operation Fasan Yanma.

Naija News reports that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, disclosed in an interview with Channels Television last Friday that Turji has declared readiness to surrender.

Musa also stated that Turji will not be spared as he will be taken out for killing innocent people.

Following Musa’s revelation, some reports have been circulating on social media claiming that the bandits’ leader has been arrested in Zamfara state.

However, in a statement via X on Tuesday, Zagazola Makama described Turji’s arrest claims as false and misleading.

He clarified that the online audio recording, in which two individuals alleged that Turji had been captured, is entirely baseless.

Makama said Bello Turji remains at large and that security forces are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend him.

The statement reads, “The purported audio recording, in which two individuals are heard claiming that Bello Turji has been captured, is misleading and lacks any credible basis. We urge the public to disregard such unfounded rumours.

“Bello Turji remains at large, and from the last check, security forces are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend him.”