Suspected Arms Supplier To Bello Turji Arrested In Sokoto

A suspected gunrunner, Hamza Samaila Surudubu, who allegedly supplies arms to terrorists in North-West Nigeria, including notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, has been arrested.

Naija News confirmed that the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), confirmed the arrest.

Usman stated, “A 35-year-old suspected ammunition courier, identified as Hamza Samaila Surudubu, has been apprehended by Sokoto State Community Guard Corps (SSCGC), Isa Division. The suspect was arrested today 20/02/2025 along Shinkafi Road.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Hamza Samaila was en route to deliver arms and ammunition to Bello Turji, Boka, and Halilu Buzu.”

The case has been transferred to security agencies for further investigation.

Bandits’ Kingpin Bello Turji Imposes Tax On Sokoto Communities

Meanwhile, Sokoto State lawmaker, Aminu Almustapha Boza, has confirmed the presence of Bello Turji in a forest within Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“The notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has been sighted in eastern Sokoto, where he has reportedly imposed a ₦25 million levy on villages,” Boza told Channels TV in a telephone interview.

“Bello Turji is currently in the Isa and Sabon Birni axis of Sokoto. He has even imposed a ₦25 million levy per village in some communities,” he stated.

Boza called on security agencies and local authorities to intensify operations against bandits to restore peace in the region.