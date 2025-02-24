‘We Are Tracking Bello Turji’s Movement, He Will Be Eliminated Soon’ – Military

The Chief of Defence Operations, Major General Emeka Onumajuru, has assured Nigerians that the notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, will be eliminated soon.

Naija News reports that Onumajuru made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, ‘The Morning Brief,’ on Monday.

According to him, the armed forces know Turji’s current location and have continuously tracked him.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the military, noting that tracking a bandit leadership can take time in some cases.

He said, “First, I need to let you know that there is absolutely no forth and back between Bello Turji and the armed forces.

“As I speak Bello Turji is hiding, completely in hiding and the armed forces is tracking him, the armed forces continuously track him and very soon he will be eliminated.”

Meanwhile, a suspected gunrunner, Hamza Samaila Surudubu, who allegedly supplies arms to terrorists in North-West Nigeria, including notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, has been arrested.

Naija News confirmed that the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), confirmed the arrest.

Usman stated, “A 35-year-old suspected ammunition courier, identified as Hamza Samaila Surudubu, has been apprehended by Sokoto State Community Guard Corps (SSCGC), Isa Division. The suspect was arrested today 20/02/2025 along Shinkafi Road.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Hamza Samaila was en route to deliver arms and ammunition to Bello Turji, Boka, and Halilu Buzu.”