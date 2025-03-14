Court Denies Bello Turji’s Associates Bail On Terrorism Charge

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected bail applications submitted by four individuals accused of terrorism who are associated with the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Naija News reports that the judge denied the bail requests on Friday, citing the gravity of the charges against the suspects.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite stated that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had convincingly demonstrated the seriousness of the offenses allegedly committed by the four individuals.

The judge further noted that there was a significant risk of evidence tampering, witness interference, and the potential for the suspects to commit additional offenses.

The individuals denied bail include Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, also known as Doctor, Samuel Chinedu, and Lucky Chukwuma, who are accused of supporting the bandit group led by Bello Turji.

The Federal Government has filed 11 counts of terrorism charges against them, which they have denied. On December 23, 2024, Justice Nwite ordered their remand in Kuje prison until their trial was concluded.

In the first count, Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, also known as Doctor, Bashir Abdullahi, Samuel Chinedu, Lucky Chukwuma, Bello Turji (currently at large), Aminu Muhammad (currently at large), and Sani Lawal (currently at large) are accused of conspiring between 2018 and 2022 in Sokoto State to engage in acts of terrorism.

They are alleged to have provided logistical support to terrorist organizations led by Turji, Kachalla Halilu, Danbokolo, Lawali, Atarwatse, Buderi, and others, by procuring and supplying illegal substances, including penta injections and cannabis (commonly referred to as Indian hemp), as well as food supplies, military and police uniforms, and camouflage gear.

Additionally, they are accused of supplying boots, caps, and construction materials such as bags of cement, roofing zinc, bags of nails, and M.M. iron rods to terrorist camps situated in the forests of the states of Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kaduna.

This offense is said to contravene Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and is punishable under the same section of the Act.

In the fourth count, Kamarawa, Muhammad (currently at large), and Lawal (currently at large) are alleged to have, in 2021 in Sokoto State, facilitated acts of terrorism by acquiring a military gun truck from Libya and supplying it to a terrorist named Kachalla Halilu for approximately N28.5 million (28,500,000).

They are said to have made the payment for the gun truck through a combination of cash and electronic transfer.

The Federal Government asserts that this offense violates Section 18 (a) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and is punishable under the same section of the Act.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, has filed an 11-count charge designated as FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2024 against eight defendants, four of whom are reported to be at large.

This charge was submitted on December 16 by the Director of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar.