‘Annie Dey House But Here We Are Searching’ – 2Baba

In the wake of the divorce announcement by Nigerian legendary singer, Tuface Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, a video making rounds online shows the musician hinting at the state of things in his marriage.

Naija News reports that 2Baba, during a performance at the 65th Anniversary and Mega Reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) on Saturday, January 25, made a statement about his wife, Annie Idibia Macauley.

The statement came as a response to some members of the audience who were asking about the whereabouts of Annie.

While addressing the audience, 2Baba remarked, “Annie dey house, but here we are searching.”

The statement came just a day before he announced the separation with his wife.

The singer also during the event, jokingly said, “I no dey give belle anyhow again. I don stop.”

Annie and 2Baba’s separation marks the end of a high-profile marriage that has faced public scrutiny over the years.

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has insisted that legendary singer, 2face Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, erred in his social media post announcing the end of his marriage to his wife, Annie Idibia Macauley.

Naija News reports that Toke, in a post via her Instagram story on Monday, said she supports walking away from a marriage that no longer serves, but noted that 2Baba should not have put out his divorce announcement now.

According to her, a lot is happening behind closed doors, and the world does not know anything.