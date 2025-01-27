Eniola Badmus Shares Before And After Photos As She Reflects On Weight Loss Journey

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has shared the progress of her weight loss journey with her fans online.

Naija News reports that the thespian cum special assistant to House of Reps speaker, Tajudeen Abass, reflected on her body transformation while sharing her before and after photos via her Instagram page on Monday.

Eniola Badmus, formerly known as a plus-sized actress, was in awe of her progress in losing several pounds.

According to her, she still doubts the weight loss journey, stressing it was a path filled with physical, emotional, and mental struggles that test the limits of one’s determination.

The thespian added that it is not just about losing weight but also about gaining confidence, discipline, and a renewed sense of self.

She wrote, “I’m still in doubt……….The journey of weight loss is one of immense courage, dedication, and resilience. It’s a path filled with struggles….physical, emotional, and mental that test the limits of one’s determination. Every step, from overcoming self-doubt to staying consistent in the face of challenges, reflects incredible strength.

“It’s not just about shedding weight but also about gaining confidence, discipline, and a renewed sense of self. This journey is a testament to perseverance and serves as a powerful reminder that every effort, no matter how small, brings you closer to becoming the best version of yourself”