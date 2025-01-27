2025 AFCON Draw In Full: Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Group C

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group C for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) completed the draw for the 2025 AFCON at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco, earlier today, January 27.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C.

Representing Nigeria at the 2025 AFCON draw were the new head coach of the team, Éric Chelle, team administrator, Dayo Enebi, and chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical and Development Committee, Sharif Inuwa.

Ahead of the draw, the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are ranked the fifth-best team in Africa, were positioned in Pot 1 alongside other strong teams, including seven-time champions Egypt, reigning Cup holders Ivory Coast, two-time winners Algeria, hosts Morocco, and 2021 champions Senegal.

This advantageous seeding helped Nigeria to avoid facing other top-seeded teams in the group stage, although they faced the possibility of encountering formidable opponents from Pot 2, which featured teams like Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso.

Note that Pot 3 was occupied by Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and the Benin Republic, while Pot 4 included Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Note that former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo played a key role in the 2025 AFCON Final draw. CAF appointed him, alongside other African football icons, Mustapha Hadji, Serge Aurier, and Aliou Cisse, as the draw assistant and analyst.

Below is the full draw for the 2025 AFCON:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania