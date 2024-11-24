Economic Hardship: Come Up With Policies That Will Allow Nigerians Breath – Shettima to Tinubu

The National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima has urged President Bola Tinubu to change economic policies that do not bring hope to Nigerians.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, Shettima pleaded with the Tinubu-led administration to be more sensitive to the plight of Nigerians and introduce favorable policies.

He insisted that those in power must come up with policies that would allow Nigerians breath.

According to him, “There is nothing bad in dropping a policy that does not give hope to the people.

“They should come up with policies that will allow Nigerians to breathe”.

Speaking further, he said, “That an economic policy has worked somewhere successfully does not mean it must work here in Nigeria. So, the government must be very sensitive concerning the policy models they import into our situation.

“This country is hugely blessed and there is no reason for Nigerians to be in this mess if the government decides to be more sensitive to the plight of the people. Yes, there is hunger, there is insecurity and Nigerians want to see gradual progress taking place.

“Yes, the time may still be too short for an objective assessment of this government, yet something better than what Nigerians are experiencing is possible.

“So, the onus is still on the government to raise the leadership bar that will inspire hope on the people.”

He, however, blamed the current economic woes on the immediate past government led by Mohammed Buhari, saying it will take years to correct their errors.

“The reality as I have said is that the government cannot reverse the damage of the Buhari regime as easily as most Nigerians think.

“They cannot even reverse all the mess in four years, but Nigerians should begin to see conscious relief, improvement and the government coming up with policies that give hope,” he added.