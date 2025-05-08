El-Rufai Should Be Ignore, He Can’t Speak For The North – AYCF

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has described northern voices opposing the re-election of President Bola Tinubu as self-seeking individuals frustrated by a lack of recognition and patronage from the current administration.

The AYCF President, Yerima Shettima, specifically condemned former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, insisting that his actions are due to his failure to secure a ministerial role in Tinubu’s administration.

Yerima, while speaking Vanguard, urged Nigerians to ignore people like El-Rufai, adding that he was governor for eight years but have no accomplishment to show.

“People like El-Rufai should be ignored because he cannot speak for the north. He was governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and he should be bold enough to show what he accomplished for the people,” Yerima stated.

He argued that El-Rufai’s recent public posturing was driven by personal disappointment, not genuine concern for the north.

“The man is clearly angry that Tinubu did not appoint him as a minister. He should forget it and move on. He should not give the erroneous impression that he represents the north or can determine its direction in 2027,” Yerima added.

The AYCF leader emphasized that it is premature to judge Tinubu’s performance after less than two years in office, urging critics to allow him to complete his first term before drawing conclusions.

“We knew from the beginning that Tinubu’s tenure would be tough. He inherited challenges that couldn’t be solved in a single year. Let’s not heat up the polity just because certain people haven’t been given their preferred positions,” he said.