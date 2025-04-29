Insecurity: Arewa Youths Call For State Of Emergency In Zamfara

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that the President General of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, in a statement, said the rising attacks of bandits in the state required urgent action.

Shettima stated that a state of emergency would reduce the deteriorating insecurity in the state and sustain the earlier success recorded by security agencies.

“Armed groups have become increasingly emboldened, launching brazen attacks on innocent civilians, displacing families, and creating an atmosphere of fear and hopelessness,” he said.

The group added that the people of Zamfara are in desperate need of immediate intervention to restore peace and security to their communities.

Shettima alleged that Governor Dauda Lawal‘s “inaction, indifference, and total lack of concern for the plight of the citizens have directly contributed to the worsening security situation.”

According to him, “instead of taking decisive action to confront bandits, the Governor has demonstrated a total lack of preparedness and capacity to challenge the criminal elements“.

He argued that a state of emergency was necessary to mobilise federal resources and restore law and order in Zamfara State.

Shettima further urged “President Tinubu to take this critical step to protect the lives and property of the residents and to hold the state government accountable for its failures”.

He added that Arewa youths stand with the people of Zamfara in their quest for safety, security, and justice.