Breaking: Edo Governor Okpebholo Sets Up Committee To Probe Obaseki Administration

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the formation of a 14-member State Assets Verification Committee to investigate the administration of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

The committee is tasked with verifying the state’s assets and liabilities under the previous administration.

According to a statement released by the

Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Government House in Benin City.

Members of the Committee include: Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe- Chairman, Anslem Ojezua- Deputy Chairman, Prince Kassim Afegbua- Member, Hon. Patrick Ikhariale- Member, Mr. Taiwo Akerele- Member, Hon. Patrick Idiake- Member, and Hon. Rasaq Bello-Osagie- Member.

Others are: Mr. Fredrick Unopah- Member, Frank Osumuede Edebor Esq- Secretary, Mrs. Abdallah Eugenia- Member, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon- Member, Pharm. Kenny Okojie- Member, Mrs. Lyndsey Tes-Sorae- Member, and Hon. Abass Braimoh- Member.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of the Governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led Government came up with very scanty and limited Assets and Liabilities of the State.

“In line with the Governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in Government, and to deepen the governance process, a Committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted.

“The committee will be inaugurated at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, on Tuesday, 26th November, 2024, by 1pm prompt.”