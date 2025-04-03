I Issued No Warning To Northern Youths Over The Killings In Edo State – Obi Of Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has refuted allegations claiming he issued a warning to Northern youths following the gruesome murder of some Northerners in the Edo State.

The monarch stated that he never issued any statement concerning the death of the 16 hunters in the Uromi area of Edo State.

He was reacting to reports of him warning northern youths against any reprisal attacks on Igbos over the killing of the 16 hunters.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief of Staff, Osita Anionwu, Achebe described the claim as “inaccurate” and “inflammatory”

The statement reads: “The Palace of the Obi of Onitsha wishes to inform the general public that His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), has made no statement regarding the recent killing of northerners in Edo state.

“Furthermore, he has issued no warnings to anyone on the matter. This is another instance in a growing pattern of attributing fake statements to His Majesty, with the aim of stirring disaffection.

“The statement attributed to him is not only inaccurate but also inflammatory. We urge the public to disregard the fabricated statement and instead focus on promoting unity and understanding.”

The statement said Achebe is committed to peace and harmony among all Nigerians.