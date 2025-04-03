Okpebholo Can Make You SA Or PA, Don’t Bother To Waste Your Resources On Appeal – APC Tells Ighodalo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South-South Chapter, has advised Asue Ighodalo, to avoid appealing the ruling that affirmed the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that the APC South-South Zonal Organising Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere, said any appeal to the tribunal’s ruling, on Wednesday, would be a waste of resources.

Speaking with Arise News, on Thursday, Agbomhere argued that since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate could not prove its case at the tribunal which was the court of evidence, it cannot prove it in any appeal even to the Supreme Court.

“As you can see, lots of people in Edo State and all over the country are happy and celebrating the victory of the APC in Edo State and the victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State. Without mincing words, we want to advise Godwin Obaseki and Asue Ighodalo not to bother to appeal this judgment because this is the court of instance. And the court of instance is the court of evidence. And again, they all know that in this court, in this court of instance, they were not able to adduce evidence to support their case.

“So going to the Appeal and going to the Supreme Court for me, I think it’s a waste of time for them and it’s a waste of resources. And if they have these resources too much in their disposal, they can actually invest it in the lives of Edo people. So there’s no need to appeal this. What has happened has happened. I think they have to move on. And they don’t have to further display their desperation to seize the government of Edo State because Edo people will not allow that to happen,” he said.

Okpebholo Is God Sent To Edo People

The APC South-South Zone Secretary stated that Governor Okpebholo was already delivering good governance to the people of Edo State.

According to him, the people of Edo were fortunate to have Okpebholo as governor of the state.

“And as we speak, Senator Monday Okpebholo has already started administering the state. He is doing well for Edo people that as we speak today, Edo people are so glad that God gave them Senator Monday Okpebholo as governor.

“He has displayed so far that he’s a man who believes in the rule of law. He’s a man who believes in good governance. And he’s doing that with his leadership currently in the state. If you go to Edo State today, you can see what is going on in the education sector to the point that the president of the federal government of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, had to applaud the efforts so far put in the educational system in Edo State,” he stated.

Okpebholo Can Make Asue SA or PA or Councillor

Agbomhere told Ighodalo that the Governor was open and would accommodate him in his government for him to serve the state.

He added that Okpebholo could make the former PDP’s governorship candidate a special adviser on economy, or a personal assistant. He further suggested making him a councilor for him to serve the state.

He continued, “So for me, I just think that Asue should not waste his time. Rather, the governor, I have interacted with him on several occasions, he’s open to engaging Asue to make his contributions to the people of Edo State if he so believes, and if he actually wanted to contribute to the betterment of Edo State.

“And I also believe that you must not contribute as the governor of the state. Service, regardless, the positions, if you want to serve, you can serve. Asue can serve as SA on economy to the governor of Edo State. He can serve as PA. He can serve in different capacities. He can even serve as a senator. He can serve as a councillor. If actually what he wants is to serve Edo people. So he must not be governor.

“Now that the court of instance has done what they have done, looking at the weight and merit of their case, and has given judgment in favor of the APC and the Governor of Edo. I think the best thing to show, to prove that he’s a patriot, to prove that Asue actually wants to serve Edo, is to join hands with his brother, the current governor of the state, and work with him, and bring his ideas on board, join hands with him to develop the state for the good of all Edo people.”