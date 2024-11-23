‘What We Have Is Minor Hiccups’ – Mohammed Asserts As PDP Govs Discuss Crucial Matters In Plateau

Governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform are currently convening in Jos, Plateau State, to deliberate on significant governance matters impacting both the party and national concerns.

The party chieftains are also expected to review the recent gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, where the party faced defeats.

Bala Mohammed, the forum’s chairman and governor of Bauchi State, reiterated the party’s dedication to delivering effective governance to the populace through its elected governors during his opening remarks at the meeting.

He underscored the unity of the PDP and its status as a resilient political entity that provides Nigerians with hope and effective governance.

“We are here on the Plateau, and Governor Mutfwang has shown us that Plateau is indeed a melting pot where everyone is welcome.

“The PDP remains an indivisible party. Despite minor hiccups, we are united with all organs and leaders of the party. We will continue to work together to provide Nigerians with opportunities for better governance,” Mohammed affirmed.

In his separate remarks, Oyo State Governor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, reaffirmed the commitment of the governors to reform the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and to restore its leadership position within Nigeria, providing assurance to PDP supporters.

The meeting was attended by governors from Zamfara, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Plateau, while representatives from Delta and Enugu States were also present. Notably absent were governors from Osun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

Among the distinguished guests at the Gala Night were Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, as well as the Deputy Governors of Bayelsa, Enugu, and Plateau States.

Naija News reports that the event also saw the participation of the PDP Acting National Chairman, Illiya Damagum, along with prominent party figures such as former Plateau Governor Senator Jonah David Jang, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi, former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, and Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, who chairs the PDP Ministers’ Forum, alongside other key stakeholders.