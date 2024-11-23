Seven Killed In Fresh Bandits Attack In Niger State

At least seven farmers, including a vigilante, were reportedly murdered in a recent attack by bandits in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Saturday revealed that the assailants also destroyed at least 50 bags of maize during the attack.

It was gathered that the victims were returning home with their harvested maize when they were ambushed by the assailants, who killed everyone in the truck and subsequently set it ablaze.

“The bandits have taken the lives of seven farmers who were simply trying to transport the maize they had harvested. The attackers lay in wait until the victims had loaded the 50 bags of maize into the truck and were preparing to leave when they opened fire. After executing the victims, they also set the truck and the loaded maize on fire,” a source told Daily Trust.

The source further noted that this year, farmers in Mariga have faced significant challenges in harvesting their crops due to the ongoing violence and kidnappings perpetrated by bandits.

In a related incident, it has been reported that terrorists killed one Mallam Danjuma, a resident of Kontagora, the headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area after allegedly demanding a ransom of N20 million from his family.

The victim was reportedly executed after spending three weeks in captivity.

Sources indicated that the news of Danjuma’s death was communicated to his family by one of the individuals who managed to escape from the kidnappers.

Yahaya Suleiman, a resident of Kontagora, informed our correspondent that incidents of kidnapping have become increasingly frequent in certain areas of the town over the past few weeks.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, has confirmed the deaths of the seven farmers.

He said, “On 16th November, around 3 pm, vigilante men from Wamba/Yan-Sakai were ambushed within Makogi/Ungwan Elbi by suspected kidnappers, unfortunately causing the loss of lives of some of the members”.

Abiodun said joint security operatives comprising the police and the military tactical teams had been mobilised to forestall reoccurrence and ensure a peaceful farming harvest season.