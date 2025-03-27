That Is An Attack On Nigeria – FG Vows To ‘Fight’ Chinese Firm Over Shooting Of Immigration Officer

The Federal Government has denounced the recent shooting of an officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service, which is reportedly linked to directives from a Chinese company operating in Nigeria.

During a Stakeholders’ Sensitization Workshop on the Implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy 2025 held in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, characterized the incident, which took place in Niger State, as a blatant violation of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He cautioned that the government intends to raise the matter with the Chinese Embassy, emphasizing that such behavior will not be accepted in any sovereign nation.

The minister also noted that the federal government is enhancing immigration reforms, which include the automation of its White, Grey, and Blacklists to effectively monitor and promptly blacklist foreign individuals who may pose a security risk.

“I will not go to any country, open a company, and say the immigration service cannot come out. I will not do that.

“I don’t want to mention the company here, but they shot one of our immigration officers. They told their security attaché to shoot our officer, and he did— a foreign company?

“That happened a couple of weeks ago in Niger, and we are going to take it up with the Chinese embassy because it’s a Chinese company.

“I won’t go to China as a Nigerian, enter a company, and tell my security to shoot a government official in uniform. It’s never done anywhere in the world. That alone is an attack on Nigeria.

“This is unjust, and we are going to take it up. These officers put their lives on the line to serve this country, and no one will come from anywhere to shoot them in their fatherland. That officer is a father, a son, a husband—his life matters,” Tunji-Ojo added.

The minister further disclosed that starting May 1, 2025, Nigeria will implement an Expatriate Administration System to monitor all foreign workers in the country.

He also said a three-month window would be given for compliance, after which enforcement, prosecution, and deportation would follow for violators.

“We will not allow the abuse of our immigration protocols. We want you in Nigeria, but only if you obey our laws,” Tunji-Ojo warned.