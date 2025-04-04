Rice, Beans, Maize, Pepper, Other Food Prices Drop [See New Prices]

The prices of staple food crops have dropped significantly across many parts of the North-East, marking the first price reduction since the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023.

A recent survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the decline in food prices was particularly notable in Adamawa, Yobe, and Borno States, where food prices have traditionally been high.

The survey highlighted significant reductions in the prices of maize, rice, guinea corn, and beans. For instance, in Jimeta Market, Adamawa, a 100kg bag of maize, which sold for ₦60,000 – ₦65,000 between October and November 2024, has now dropped to ₦40,000 – ₦45,000.

In the same market, a 100kg bag of local rice that previously cost ₦60,000 – ₦65,000 is now selling for ₦45,000, while a 100kg bag of beans has seen a drastic drop from ₦190,000 in 2024 to ₦95,000.

Rising Costs for Other Goods

Despite the overall decline in food crop prices, some items have seen price increases. In Ganye Yam Market, Adamawa, the price of 100 pieces of yam has surged from ₦70,000 – ₦80,000 to around ₦200,000, with individual tubers now selling for ₦2,000 – ₦2,500 depending on size.

Similarly, livestock prices have risen across the region. In Ngurore and Mubi, the price of cattle has increased significantly over the past three years. A cow, which previously sold for ₦200,000 – ₦300,000, now costs between ₦400,000 and ₦700,000, with some reaching up to ₦1 million.

Price Drops in Yobe and Borno

In Yobe State, food prices have also dropped. A 100kg bag of unprocessed local rice, which was priced at ₦57,000 – ₦60,000, is now selling for ₦40,000 – ₦43,000. Beans have decreased from ₦105,000 to ₦85,000, and millet from ₦60,000 to ₦46,000. Other commodities like groundnuts and pepper have also seen price reductions.

In Borno State, prices of local rice have dropped from ₦80,000 to ₦65,000 – ₦64,000, while foreign rice has decreased from ₦97,000 to ₦70,000. Maize, which was previously ₦55,000 per bag, is now priced at ₦38,000.

However, beans and yam prices remain high in Borno, with a 100kg bag of beans now priced at ₦100,000 (down from ₦180,000), while a single yam tuber costs ₦2,500 – ₦3,000.

Factors Contributing to the Price Drop

Several factors are contributing to the decrease in food prices, with a significant one being the reduced purchases by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), especially after the withdrawal of USAID’s humanitarian aid. This has led to a drop in demand, which in turn has affected the prices.

“NGOs used to buy food in large quantities for insurgency-affected areas, driving up demand. Now, with reduced purchases, prices have adjusted,” said Lawan Mala, a public affairs analyst.

Additionally, the decline in prices is attributed to increased local production, as more households embrace subsistence farming, producing food for personal consumption and selling surplus goods.

Government Policies and Future Concerns

Prof. David Jatau, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Adamawa, attributes the drop in prices to the state government’s policies aimed at enhancing food production and improving food security.

Under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the state has launched several initiatives, including the Agricultural Programme for Poverty Alleviation and Climate Change Adaptation (APPACCA), which seeks to increase productivity and ensure food sufficiency.

However, concerns remain about the high cost of farm inputs, such as fertilizer, which could discourage future investment in agriculture.

Sadiq Abubakar, a beans farmer, warned that fertilizer prices are as high as ₦50,000 per bag, and with falling food prices, the sector could become unprofitable.

Muhammad Maitela, a farmer and food vendor, noted that many residents are adapting by purchasing food in bulk for storage due to the lower prices, and many are turning to small-scale farming to sustain themselves.

Prof. Ahmad Bawa, an expert in Economic Development at Modibbo Adama University, commended the federal government’s food importation policies, particularly regarding rice and maize, and stressed the importance of sustaining these policies to maintain food security.

However, Bawa cautioned that if the situation remains unchecked, prices could rise again due to the volatility in the market.

“Prices may rise again if the appropriate authorities do not intervene. The establishment of direct farmer-to-consumer markets could help stabilize prices and reduce the role of middlemen,” he suggested.