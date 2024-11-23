‘Obasanjo Should Do Better Than Merely Making Jest Of Other Presidents’ – Osinbajo’s Ex-aide

Laolu Akande, a former spokesman to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to stop making jest of other presidents.

Naija News reports that Akande made the remark while reacting to Obasanjo’s comment describing President Bola Tinubu as “baba go-slow.”

Delivering a lecture at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, Obasanjo described the 2023 general elections as a travesty and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of compromising the BVAS.

However, speaking during the Channels TV programme, Inside Sources, Akande said Nigeria is suffering from political leadership issues.

According to him, political challenges in Nigeria can be linked to a leadership crisis.

He said: “On #InsideSources yesterday, we took the view during the segment- MY TAKE that former presidents such as General Obasanjo should do better than merely making jest of other presidents.

“The Nigerian situation suffers from political leadership challenges, but even more serious is the deeper problem that itself produces the political leadership challenges.”

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has said that corruption is the monster battling with Nigeria.

He lamented that he did his best during his time in power, but corruption stopped his deeds from yielding results.

Obasanjo stated this on Friday at the celebration of the life of a former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Justice Olayinka Ayoola (retd.), held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, Oke-Ado in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that Ayoola died on August 20, 2024, at the age of 90.

Speaking during the ceremony, Obasanjo said, “Corruption is a great monster that is still battling with us in the country. It’s not that ICPC and Ayoola had not done their job or that even. I, who appointed him had not done what I could have done; it was the pressure of this great cancer of corruption.

“Today, I’m standing before you to appreciate the life of this great man, great Nigerian, great African and man of the world, and what he had done in our midst.”