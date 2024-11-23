‘CCT Chairman, Danladi Learned Of His Removal Through TV’

The 10th Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, had sacked the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Yakubu Danladi Umar, from office with immediate effect.

This decision occurred five months after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Umar and named Dr Mainasara Umar Kogo as his replacement.

A source, speaking to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the former CCT Chairman learned of his removal through a television broadcast while on his way home on Wednesday.

The source said, “The government can remove or sack any civil servant. But it must be done following procedure.”

In July of this year, President Tinubu announced in a press statement that one Dr Mainasara Umar Kogo would be the new Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman without following procedure. The Federal Judicial Service Commission and the National Judicial Council did not screen Dr Kogo. They were not aware of the appointment.

Whereas, the chairman of the CCT is a judicial officer who is appointed into office the same way other judicial officers are appointed. A press statement from the Presidency stated that Dr Kogo would take over from Danladi Umar

The source further stated, “The Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Fagbemi, SAN, was embarrassed as he was not carried along.

“The attention of the Presidency was drawn to this and the error has been corrected by changing the office of Dr Kogo to the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“He has since been sworn into office about two months ago. So, which appointee of the President is the senate talking about on Wednesday that will replace Justice Umar when it purportedly sacked the tribunal chairman? The Senate has senior lawyers in its fold.

“They should know that the Senate can only exercise the power of removal from office over officials of executive bodies listed under section 157(2) of the 1999 Constitution and not judicial bodies like the Code of Conduct Tribunal

“I personally have no problem with the decision of the government to remove any civil servant from office if there is a reason to do so. But in all things, the procedure should be followed.”