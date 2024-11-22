Wike Wants To Destroy PDP, Party Leaders Have Not Been Man Enough To Stop His Kindergarten Politics – Ugochinyere

The lawmaker representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Friday accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of destabilising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, Wike has remained in the PDP while doing the work of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, however, added that despite the antics of the former Rivers State Governor, Wike is not the main problem of the PDP but party leaders who are unable to stand up to him.

Speaking on Channels TV, Ugochinyere said party leaders have not proved they have the confidence and capacity to stop Wike’s kindergarten politics.

“The way PDP is going and the role he (Wike) is playing in staying in APC doing APC work and insisting on ensuring that the leadership of the party must remain all points to the fact that he just wants to destroy PDP,” he said.

“It is not like he is the problem of PDP. The people I blame are some of the governors and PDP leaders who have not been man enough to stand up to stop this kindergarten politics.

The rep member also called out the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum and the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, of allegedly working for the APC and fighting a needless battle to keep themselves in office.

“I don’t understand why you have a national chairman and secretary of a party who seem to be in bed with the ruling government, and people seem to be comfortable with that and are filing cases in court to keep themselves in office,” he added.