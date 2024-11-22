Simon Ekpa Is A Killer, Fraudster – Enugu Gov’t Promise To Help With More Evidence To Aid His Prosecution

The Enugu State Government has expressed appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Finland for arresting Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday, announced plans to extradite Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to face charges in Nigeria.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, announced and confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, welcomed Ekpa’s arrest in Finland.

Naija News reports that the stand of the Defence Headquarters comes after Ekpa was remanded by a Finnish district court in Lahti on probable cause for public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Enugu State government characterized Ekpa as a common criminal, a fraudster, and a terrorist, asserting that he does not genuinely represent the interests of the Igbo people.

Furthermore, the government labelled Ekpa as a murderer and a swindler, claiming that he takes pleasure in harming his own people while profiting from their suffering.

Enugu State has declared its readiness to provide evidence of atrocities committed by Ekpa against the Ndigbo community to support his prosecution and conviction, whether in Finland or Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this information was conveyed in a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Friday.

“The Enugu State Government welcomes the arrest of the Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa.

“His arrest and trial will no doubt go a long way in strengthening peace, security, and stability in all parts of the South East.

“This arrest is in line with the demand of Governor Peter Mbah’s Administration, which has repeatedly made it known that Ekpa is a megalomaniac, common criminal, murderer, and fraudster who takes joy in feeding fat on the manipulated emotions of Ndigbo and inflicting misery on the South East region.

“Ekpa has for long, and unfortunately from Finland, made a living by creating a siege climate and mentality in the South East, destroying lives, property, and the Igbo trademark of entrepreneurship and hard work. He thrives on manipulating, exploiting, and extorting the people on the pretext of fighting for their interest and for the restoration of Biafra,” the government said.