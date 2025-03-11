Federal High Court Clarifies Step Down Of Judge From Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has dismissed reports insinuating that its Chief Judge, John Tsoho, stepped down from the trial of Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, on terrorism charges.

Naija News reports that the court, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, signed by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Malam Sulaiman Amida Hassan, described the media publication credited to the Chief Judge as mischievous and damaging in intent.

The court clarified that the Honourable Justice Tsoho reassigned Nnamdi Kanu’s case from Honourable Justice Binta Nyako to a new judge.

The court also denied the claim attributed to John Tsoho that Kanu’s arrest and detention were illegal, adding that the general public should be wary and rely only on verified information from official court sources.

The statement reads, “The attention of the management of the Federal High Court has been drawn, with great concern, to an online reportage.

“The Court unequivocally refutes the false and misleading report alleging that the Honourable Chief Judge, The Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, has stepped down from Nnamdi Kanu’s case and made statements regarding the legality of his arrest.

“This claim is entirely unfounded, fictitious, grossly mischievous, damaging in intent, and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“The true position is that The Honourable Justice Tsoho, as Chief Judge, has reassigned Nnamdi Kanu’s case from Honourable Justice Binta Nyako to another (‘new’) judge.

“The report referred to is, therefore, totally spurious. The defense team should hence prepare to receive instructions regarding the case, as may be issued by the new judge.

“The Federal High Court strongly cautions against deliberate misinformation aimed at misleading the public and eroding confidence in the judicial system.

“We urge the general public to be wary and rely only on verified information from official court sources.

“The Court remains steadfast in upholding justice through due process of the law.

“Any further inquiries should be directed to the Court’s Information Department.”