Osun To Celebrate Gov Adeleke’s Second Anniversary For 16 Days [See Events]

The Osun State Government has announced a series of 16 events to commemorate Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second anniversary in office.

During the announcement of the planned celebrations on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, praised Adeleke for his exemplary service delivery.

Igbalaye highlighted that the festivities would include a health walk, a novelty match, Jumaat prayers, a church service, the presentation of state awards, and the commissioning of various projects.

The Secretary to the State Government also mentioned that notable figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, would participate in the inauguration of several projects completed under Adeleke’s administration.

Additionally, projects will be inaugurated across all 30 local government areas within the state.

Furthermore, Igbalaye indicated that Adeleke, alongside the Minister of Works, David Umahi, would initiate the groundbreaking for new projects that are set to be launched during the second-anniversary celebrations.

“Some of the activities lined up include Jumaat service, novelty football match, executive versus legislature, church service, and commissioning of Old Garage-Oke Fia Dual Carriage by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The presentation of bond certificates to contributory pensioners and the presentation of the award to Governor Adeleke by the contributory pensioners will also be held.

“There will also be commissioning of Osogbo Ring Road by Governor Makinde, as well as, foundation laying for Airport project by the Minister of Aviation/Works,” Igbalaye said.

In reflecting on the accomplishments of the administration over the past two years, Igbalaye stated that Adeleke has exceeded expectations.

He expressed confidence that a rise in political activities would not divert the governor’s attention from finalizing all current projects.