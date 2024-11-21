Tinubu’s Policies Meant To Guide Nigeria To Future Prosperity – VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that the policies of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are aimed to guide Nigeria towards future prosperity and development.

During his visit to inaugurate the 2024 commercial and industrial trade fair in Lagos, Shettima stressed that all economic policies implemented by the incumbent administration are focused on fostering growth and stability, maintaining the country is making significant strides towards economic recovery.

He highlighted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a year-on-year growth of 2.98 percent in real terms during the first quarter of 2024.

Shettima pointed out that this GDP growth was primarily fueled by the services sector, which achieved a growth rate of 4.32 percent and accounted for 58.04 percent of the total GDP.

Represented by his special assistant on regional development, Dr. Marian Tomitope Marshall, Shettima encouraged participants to take advantage of this opportunity to build enduring partnerships that will drive economic advancement.

Furthermore, the Vice President noted that the government is committed to establishing a conducive environment for both domestic and international businesses to invest and thrive.

Shettima also praised the leadership of Barr. Veronica Ndanusa, Director/CEO of the Lagos State Trade Fair Complex, and her team for organizing this event at such a crucial time in the country’s history.

“Your efforts in reviving this platform are a testament to your commitment to driving economic growth and development in Nigeria and across borders of the sores of Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider his economic reforms to ensure they address the growing hardships faced by Nigerians, particularly in the northern region.

In a communiqué released after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, the ACF criticized the administration’s economic policies, claiming they have aggravated the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

The statement, signed by the forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, emphasized the need for greater sensitivity in policymaking.

The forum pointed out the unique challenges facing the northern region, including widespread food insecurity, inadequate access to education and skills development, and a heavy reliance on small-scale economic activities for survival.

“Livelihoods in the North largely depend on microeconomic activities. The region suffers from severe food insecurity, a lack of education and skills training for its youth, and other systemic challenges. These issues, while daunting, can be addressed with strategic interventions. Now is the time to act boldly,” the communiqué stated.

While acknowledging the necessity of economic reforms, the ACF warned against policies that worsen poverty and hardship for the citizens they are meant to serve.