Review Your Economic Policies, Nigerians Are Suffering – ACF To Tinubu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider his economic reforms to ensure they address the growing hardships faced by Nigerians, particularly in the northern region.

In a communiqué released after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, the ACF criticized the administration’s economic policies, claiming they have aggravated the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

The statement, signed by the forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, emphasized the need for greater sensitivity in policymaking.

The forum pointed out the unique challenges facing the northern region, including widespread food insecurity, inadequate access to education and skills development, and a heavy reliance on small-scale economic activities for survival.

“Livelihoods in the North largely depend on microeconomic activities. The region suffers from severe food insecurity, a lack of education and skills training for its youth, and other systemic challenges. These issues, while daunting, can be addressed with strategic interventions. Now is the time to act boldly,” the communiqué stated.

While acknowledging the necessity of economic reforms, the ACF warned against policies that worsen poverty and hardship for the citizens they are meant to serve.

“The dire economic conditions in Arewa have been exacerbated by the federal government’s policies, which show little sensitivity to the fragile conditions of the people. Economic reforms, though essential, must not push citizens further into poverty. If the people cannot survive today, they won’t be alive to enjoy the promised benefits tomorrow,” the communiqué added.

The forum called on President Tinubu to adopt a more humane approach to economic policy and to consider constructive feedback for improved governance.