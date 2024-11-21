Peter Obi Has Passion To Make Nigeria Work – Enugu Catholic Bishop

The Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Bishop Ernest Obodo, has said the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has a passion to make Nigeria work.

Bishop Ernest Obodo said the problem with Nigeria is corrupt leaders. He stated that if the government makes investments in the right channels, unemployment, hunger and insecurity would be addressed in the country.

Bishop Obodo stated this when Peter Obi paid a visit to the Catholic Church’s farm in Ezeagu, on Wednesday.

“We know Peter Obi as a man who has a passion to make Nigeria work. I have a passion for agriculture and I believe that no Nigerian should go to bed hungry, because we cannot grow enough food.

“Our problem is that we have corrupt leaders who do not want to invest in the right thing. This farm is on 500 hectares of land. We hope to establish oil mill here, garri processing machine and others. We grow cassava, we are establishing a fish pond too.

“Our governor has promised to construct the road leading to this place, and we plan to provide over 10,000 jobs to indigenes of this place when we become fully operational,” Bishop Obodo said.

Speaking, the former governor of Anambra State, who donated ₦20 million, said Nigeria can feed itself if the right things are done.

He explained that if Nigeria invests in production, hunger will be addressed. Obi called for more investment in productive channels to address the country’s economic challenges.

“The vast land I have seen here is an assurance that we have enough land to cultivate food for ourselves, but we have lazy people and leaders who are not investing right.

“This is what I have consistently maintained, that Nigeria can feed itself if we do the right thing. We must invest in productivity.

“If we invest in production and we can start by producing what we eat, and gradually graduate to exporting to other countries.

“We can’t have hungry people everywhere, and yet we have vast land lying uncultivated. We must start by producing what we eat. I want to tell you that if we invest right, we can get more revenue from farming than oil,” Obi stated.