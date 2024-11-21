Okowa Brushes Off EFCC Probe, Claims Allegations Are Politically Driven

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence in the face of his recent invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stating that he is unafraid of being investigated.

Okowa dismissed allegations of corruption as politically motivated, attributing the media attention to those opposed to his support for the current governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

During a visit from Delta North leaders, led by Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, at his Asaba residence, Okowa emphasized that he had nothing to hide and would fully cooperate with any investigation.

He also affirmed his readiness to clear his name regarding the accusations.

The leaders present, including former Deputy Governor Benjamin Elue, members of the State House of Assembly, and several commissioners, passed a vote of confidence in Okowa for his leadership during his tenure.

Notably absent was serving Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North.

It has been two weeks since Okowa was invited and briefly detained by the EFCC over allegations of misappropriating N1.3 trillion during his time in office.

Following his release, the former governor has received numerous solidarity visits from various groups and political leaders across the state.