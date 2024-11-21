‘Galatasaray Interested In Gift Orban, Arsenal Eye Arda Güler’

Galatasaray are interested in acquiring the services of Lyon’s forward, Gift Orban, following his unproductive spell at his current club, Lyon.

A report by Fanatik claimed that the Turkish Super Lig champions are urgently seeking to bolster their attacking options following a significant setback in the club’s attacking options.

Recall that Mauro Icardi tragically sustained an ACL injury during training just before the international break, which will keep him sidelined for the entirety of the current campaign.

In light of Icardi’s injury, Galatasaray’s management has identified Orban as a viable and talented replacement. The 22-year-old forward joined Lyon from KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League earlier this year, making a notable impact in a short period.

Since his transfer to France in January, he has made five appearances for Lyon, netting two goals, showcasing his potential and eye for goal.

Meanwhile, in another transfer report, Arsenal have initiated contact regarding a possible transfer of Real Madrid’s promising midfielder, Arda Güler, as part of their strategic plans under manager Mikel Arteta.

According to reports from Sport, the North London club has reached out to Güler’s representatives to gain insight into his current situation at Real Madrid and to assess his interest in a potential transfer to Arsenal.

Güler, a Turkish international, is reportedly dissatisfied with his limited playing time at Real Madrid. After making a significant move from Fenerbahce to the Spanish giants last year, the young midfielder enjoyed an impressive debut season in La Liga, making 12 appearances.

Unfortunately, despite his standout performances during Euro 2024 and the high expectations set upon him, he has found it challenging to secure a consistent starting position in Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup this season, starting just three competitive matches across all tournaments so far.

Arsenal’s interest may provide Güler with the opportunity for regular playing time that he seeks, as the club continues to build a squad capable of challenging for top honours in the Premier League and beyond.