Enzo Maresca Confirms Chelsea’s Injury Setback Ahead Of Leicester Clash

Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, has officially announced that the team’s captain, Reece James, will be unavailable for their upcoming Premier League match against Leicester City.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Enzo Maresca disclosed that James has sustained “a small injury” that necessitates precaution.

Maresca elaborated on the situation, stating: “Unfortunately, Reece felt something small during our training sessions, and we don’t want to take any risks for this critical match.”

He also expressed cautious optimism, adding, “We believe it’s not a long-term issue. Our assessment indicates it’s a short-term injury, yes.”

In addition to discussing James’s injury, Maresca hinted at potential tactical changes for the team moving forward. He mentioned that there is a possibility of fielding both João Félix and Cole Palmer together as part of an evolving strategy.

“I see Cole Palmer and João Félix playing together as one of the targets for the future,” Maresca said.

“João has been performing fantastically since he joined us. The only challenge is effectively finding the right balance in our formation.”

Meanwhile, former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has named Chelsea’s Pedro Neto as the standout Premier League signing of the season thus far. Hislop highlighted the significant impact the Portugal international has had on the team dynamics, particularly in wide areas of the pitch.

Neto, who transferred to Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a hefty fee of £54 million during the summer transfer window, has been making headlines with his performance.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Hislop remarked: “Well, he cost Chelsea quite a bit of money. Given his background from Wolves, expectations were understandably high. I just think he brings a different dynamic to their attacking play in those wide positions. Every time he steps off the bench, he can change the game for Chelsea.”