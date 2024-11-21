EFCC Opens Up On Yahaya Bello’s Plan To Surrender

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated it is unaware of any plans by the former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to visit its Abuja headquarters.

Naija News reports that Yahaya Bello is currently facing charges of laundering N80 billion, with an additional 16 counts of money laundering offenses amounting to over N110 billion filed against him by the EFCC.

Reports had surfaced that Bello, who has been on the run since April when EFCC operatives attempted to arrest him at his Abuja residence, was planning to surrender to the agency.

However, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, when contacted, denied any knowledge of such plans.

“I am not aware of that information,” Oyewale told The Whistler on Wednesday.

Despite multiple court orders and arraignment notices, Bello has failed to appear in court. In response, Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, ordered the service of a hearing notice to him. The Federal High Court, meanwhile, has adjourned the matter until January 21, 2025, to rule on a prosecution request to proceed with the trial in Bello’s absence.

During a hearing on October 30, EFCC counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, urged the court to allow the trial to proceed without Bello’s presence, citing Section 276 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA). Pinheiro argued that entering a plea on Bello’s behalf would not prejudice the defendant and would enable the prosecution to present its case. He criticized the delays caused by Bello’s refusal to cooperate and warned against setting a precedent that could undermine the justice system.

“This is someone who refused to write a statement when asked by the EFCC and failed to honor court summons on six occasions,” Pinheiro lamented. “The court cannot succumb to tactics designed to derail the trial, intimidate witnesses, or allow evidence to deteriorate over time.”

However, Bello’s counsel, Michael Adoyi, opposed the application, arguing that it contravened court rules requiring the defendant’s physical presence for arraignment. Adoyi maintained that the prosecution’s request was “a dangerous invitation” and urged the court to reject it.

Justice Emeka Nwite, after hearing arguments from both sides, adjourned the case to January 21, 2025, for a ruling on the application or arraignment.