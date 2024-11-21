Atiku’s Spokesman Calls On Senate To Sack INEC Chairman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Adviser of Media and Publicity, Paul Ibe, has called on the Senate to sack Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Paul Ibe accused the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu of gross partisanship.

Atiku’s aide stated this on Thursday while reacting to the sack of the former chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar.

He described the former CCT chairman as one of the worst public officials in the country.

“Yes, Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), is one of the worst public officials of our time. But the gold medal for gross partisanship by any public official actually belongs to the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

“The question is, if it was that easy for the Nigerian Senate to sack Umar on account that any public official screened by the Upper House can be removed by it, why is it pussy footing in the sack of the INEC Chairman?” Ibe wrote on his X handle.

Naija News reported that Danladi Umar was asked by the Senate on Wednesday for alleged misconduct.

According to the Chairman of Senate Committee on Media, Yemi Adaramodu, Umar “turned the code of conduct tribunal to the code of misconduct tribunal and so there’s no way the Senate can just look the other way.”

Senator Adaramodu added that the Senate wanted to show that constitutionally, whoever is screened and confirmed by the Senate can be removed from office if that person is not serving the bidding of Nigerians anymore.

“And in order to instill that discipline into any other person that is cleared, screened, confirmed by the Senate or the National Assembly and appointed by Mr. President that the invocation of the constitution can hang on them too if they misbehave,” he said.