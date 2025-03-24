Nwosu Deserves National Honour For 1993 Election Contributions – INEC Chair

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has paid tribute to the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the seventh head of Nigeria’s electoral commission, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the nation’s democratic process.

Naija News reports that Nwosu, who passed away in October 2024, is remembered for his groundbreaking electoral reforms, particularly the introduction of the Option A4 voting system and the Open Ballot System during his tenure from 1989 to 1993.

Speaking at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Yakubu urged that Nwosu be posthumously recognized for his role in shaping Nigeria’s electoral history.

Addressing an audience that included Nwosu’s family, colleagues, and well-wishers, Yakubu commended the late professor for overseeing the 1993 presidential election, which is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most transparent and credible polls.

Yakubu stated, “Professor Nwosu did his best which was not always appreciated by many, including those who appointed him under an infinite transition from military rule to democracy which ended in the annulment of the presidential election held in 1993.”

He further emphasized that while the 1993 election is now recognized as a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, Nwosu himself has not received due national recognition.

Unlike the presumed winner of the election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola—who was posthumously awarded the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) in 2018—Nwosu’s role in the process has largely gone unrecognized.

Yakubu lamented, “The electoral commission that conducted the election which was personified by Professor Nwosu received only a muffled commendation as if no one conducted the election.”

To rectify this, Yakubu called on the relevant authorities to confer a posthumous national honor on Nwosu, ensuring that his legacy as a champion of electoral integrity is formally acknowledged.