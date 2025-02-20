Natasha: ‘It Has Become Obvious Akpabio Is Misogynist’ – Atiku Aide Blasts Senate President

Media aide to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has slammed the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the treatment meted at the lawmaker representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that a session, overseen by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was in progress when Chief Whip Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno raised a point of order regarding what he described as the “improper seating position” of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha disrupted Thursday’s plenary session due to an unauthorized change of her seating arrangement.

Before Monguno could finish his statement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan erupted in a loud confrontation, prompting the Sergeant-at-Arms to intervene and attempt to escort her from the chamber.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Senate President’s efforts to restore order were met with resistance as the female senator demanded an explanation for the alteration of her seat without her approval.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Paul Ibe asserted that Akpabio is a misogynist, adding that he is intolerant of the opposition.

He wrote, “It has become obvious to the blind and deaf that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is:

1. A misogynist

2. Intolerant of opposition

3. A comedian and not a leader of the Upper Chamber @NatashaAkpoti @IretiKingibe”