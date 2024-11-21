2024-2025 Premier League Matchday 12 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The 2024-2025 English Premier League will resume on Saturday, November 23, after the completion of the November international break.

The Premier League matchday 12 fixture will kick off with the Leicester City vs Chelsea clash which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. at King Power Stadium. Chelsea is condemned to win the game to continue their push for the league’s top spot.

Afterwards, five Premier League games will go down simultaneously at 4 p.m. including the clash between Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, and Fulham vs Wolves clash.

The last game on Saturday is arguably the biggest fixture of the matchday 12. The encounter is between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City who are currently on a three-game losing streak.

On Sunday, November 24, two games will take place including the clash between Southampton and Liverpool. The last game of Matchday 12 will take place on Monday night.

Below are the fixtures for the Premier League matchday 12 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

Saturday, November 23

Leicester City Vs Chelsea

1:30 p.m.

Fulham Vs Wolves

4 p.m.

Everton Vs Brentford

4 p.m.

Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest

4 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Brighton

4 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Crystal Palace

4 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Tottenham

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 24

Southampton Vs Liverpool

3 p.m.

Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 25

Newcastle Vs West Ham