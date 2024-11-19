Premier League: Amorim Oversees First Man United Training, Chelsea Welcome Back Three Stars

Coach Ruben Amorim conducted his first training session as the manager of Premier League club, Manchester United on Monday, marking the beginning of his tenure with the club.

The session had a noticeably reduced squad, as numerous players were away on international duty due to the ongoing break.

Despite this, several key players participated, including promising young talent Kobbie Mainoo, forward Amad Diallo, veteran defender Luke Shaw, left-back Tyrell Malacia, and highly regarded youngster Leny Yoro.

Amorim’s first official match in charge will take place this Sunday when the Red Devils visit Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The 39-year-old coach takes the reins of a team currently struggling in the league, sitting in a disappointing 13th place in the Premier League table following a shaky run of form.

He replaces Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed from his position shortly before the international break following a run of results that failed to meet the club’s expectations.

Over at Chelsea, the squad received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend, as three pivotal players rejoined first-team training.

Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, and Jadon Sancho were all spotted on the training ground on Monday, signalling their return from injury setbacks.

Chelsea have enjoyed a strong start to the season under new manager Enzo Maresca, currently holding a commendable third place in the Premier League table as they prepare for the match against Leicester.

However, the squad has been navigating several injury challenges since their previous match—a tense 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. In that game, Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia were both forced to exit in the latter stages, which led to their absence from international duty over the break.

Also, Palmer and Colwill initially played against Arsenal but later withdrew from the England national team squad due to minor injuries.

Wesley Fofana also missed international action as he continues to manage discomfort in his knee stemming from the Arsenal match.