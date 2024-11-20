South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Takes Over G20 Leadership From Brazil’s Lula da Silva

South Africa has taken over the presidency of the G20, marking a historic moment as the first African country to lead this significant coalition of the world’s largest economies.

The official transfer of leadership occurred on Tuesday during the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally handed over the presidency to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who committed to emphasizing the development needs of Africa and the interests of the Global South throughout his term.

“We will seize this opportunity to elevate the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South within the G20 agenda,” Ramaphosa stated.

He identified three primary objectives for South Africa’s presidency: fostering inclusive economic growth, tackling food security challenges, and harnessing artificial intelligence and innovation to promote sustainable development.

Ramaphosa expressed his intention to strive for enhanced global economic growth while ensuring that no individual is marginalized in the process.

Naija News reports that currently, South Africa stands as the sole African member of the G20, a group that encompasses the world’s largest economies.

In 2023, the African Union was granted membership in the forum, signifying an increasing global acknowledgment of Africa’s influence in international policymaking.

The G20 comprises 19 countries along with the European Union, and Spain holds a permanent guest status. Among the member nations are prominent economies such as the United States, China, Germany, and India.

As the first African country to lead the G20, South Africa aims to champion issues of industrialization, employment, and reducing inequality, along with driving discussions on critical global issues.

“As South Africa, we undertake to advance the work of the G20 towards achieving greater global economic growth and sustainable development. We will work to ensure that no one is left behind,” Ramaphosa remarked.