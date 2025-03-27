Lesotho Coach Speaks On South Africa’s Potential 3 Points Forfeiture

Lesotho’s national football team coach, Leslie Notsi, has confirmed that the country’s FA has made an official complaint against South Africa for allegedly fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during a recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Group C.

This situation presents an interesting opportunity for Lesotho, especially following South Africa’s recent 2-0 victory over them, a match in which Mokoena participated despite being ineligible due to an accumulation of two yellow cards in previous qualifiers.

The Secretary-General of the Lesotho Football Association, Mokhosi Mohapi, has confirmed that they have formally reached out to FIFA to inquire about Mokoena’s eligibility.

Should FIFA rule in favour of Lesotho, South Africa could face the loss of three points from the match, while Lesotho would be awarded three points and three goals, which would significantly alter the dynamics of the standings in Group C. This could also favour the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who are currently six points below the Bafana Bafana.

When asked for his thoughts on the matter, Coach Notsi maintained a calm and diplomatic perspective. “While I understand the significance of this situation, my focus remains on our upcoming match against Rwanda,” he shared, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

“The relevant authorities will handle this issue. I acknowledge that formal complaints are being made, but I am unable to comment on the specifics or the current status of those inquiries.”