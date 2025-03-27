Hugo Broos Confident South Africa Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup Ahead Of Nigeria

Bafana Bafana’s head coach, Hugo Broos, has expressed optimism regarding South Africa’s prospects of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing their favourable position within Group C of the qualifying campaign.

Note that South Africa are in the group alongside notable teams such as Nigeria, Rwanda, and the Benin Republic. Only one of these teams will earn an automatic qualification to the World Cup.

Following their latest victory over Benin Republic, where South Africa secured a solid 2-0 win in Abidjan, the Bafana Bafana have cemented their position at the top of Group C with a total of 13 points.

This win has given them a significant five-point cushion over their closest competitors, Rwanda, who sit in second place. Nigeria, historically a powerhouse in African football, currently find themselves in fourth place with only seven points after six matchdays.

Broos conveyed a clear message regarding the importance of maintaining focus and avoiding complacency. Quoted by Sowetan Live, he stated, “We must be confident and not fear any opponent that stands against us.

“The only thing we can do is to continue working hard like we’ve been doing. We must not take for granted that everything is already done.”

Despite recognizing their advantageous position, Broos urged caution. “We are already in a good position, but I think with the group we are in, if we don’t engage in foolish mistakes, we are very close to qualification,” he reiterated.