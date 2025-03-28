Lesotho Didn’t Report South Africa To FIFA For Cheating – LFA Secretary-General

The Secretary-General of the Lesotho Football Association, Mokhosi Mohapi, has acknowledged that the LFA did not submit their protest against South Africa regarding the fielding of an ineligible player during their 2026 World Cup qualifying match last Friday, as per the required statutes.

However, he emphasizes the importance of a fair interpretation of the laws by FIFA.

South Africa are currently leading Africa’s World Cup qualifying Group C with five points, but they may face a potential three-point deduction due to the inclusion of Teboho Mokoena in the match against Lesotho despite his being suspended.

Bafana Bafana achieved a 2-0 victory in that game, thanks to goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams, but the oversight could prove costly.

Mokoena had acquired two yellow cards in previous qualifiers against Benin and Zimbabwe, rendering him ineligible for the match against Lesotho. Unfortunately, his suspension was not detected until after the game, which puts the team at risk of repercussions from the governing body.

While the potential points deduction complicates the standings in the group, there are concerns that the protest may not proceed effectively, as it was not filed within the stipulated timeframe set by FIFA, which requires submission within two hours and 24 hours after the game, respectively.

Mokhosi Mohapi expressed hope for justice in the situation, stating, “FIFA should do what is right for the good of the game, but historically, if you consider the requirements for lodging a protest, this case may be challenging since the protest wasn’t submitted by the statute.”

Moreover, he expressed that FIFA should proactively enforce the rules based on their regulations instead of relying solely on Lesotho or any other association to initiate a protest. He highlighted that “Article 8.3 indicates that Mokoena should have been automatically suspended, which places the responsibility on FIFA to make a decision reflecting their past practices and future commitments to ensuring fairness in the sport.”

There is speculation that the Nigeria Football Federation may support this protest; however, Mohapi noted that their involvement should not detract from Lesotho’s objectives or South Africa’s qualifications.

“Whether we are awarded the three points is secondary”, he said. “We have communicated with FIFA and SAFA, and there is a positive relationship among us. Our focus is on fair competition on the field, adhering strictly to the regulations without interference from other nations’ qualification aspirations.”

Currently, the Super Eagles sit fourth in the qualifying series with seven points after six games, trailing South Africa by six points.