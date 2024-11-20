Oshiomhole Was Against Son’s Appointment Into Edo Cabinet – Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has revealed that former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was against the appointment of his son, Cyril, into the cabinet of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo after his inauguration last week, appointed Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as the Commissioner for Health.

In an interview on Channels Television, Dennis said Senator Oshiomhole was against the appointment, noting he did not want the position for his son.

According to him, Governor Okpehbolo found Cyril worthy of the position because he was competent, adding that it had nothing to do with his father’s influence.

He said, “Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s son (Cyril) is a seasoned medical doctor, he studied here in Nigeria and went to the United States to also study as a medical doctor, he has everything he takes to be in the cabinet. Because he is Oshiomhole’s son does not forbid him from occupying a seat he is competent to chair.

“He will be in the cabinet as the commissioner for health. Cyril’s position has nothing to do with Adam, in short, Adams did not want it, he went against it but because of the vision of the governor have for the people of Edo, he made his mind to have Cyril in his cabinet, not because of his father.

“His father did not have any role or influence about it. We have made up our mind and not because this person is a son of who. Cyril has the competence and has worked in several health sector and the governor found him worthy.”