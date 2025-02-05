Edo: APC Has No Hand In PDP Crisis At LG Level – Oshiomhole

Former governor Adams Oshimhole, has said the impeachment saga across local governments in Edo State under the leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) should not be blamed on the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Senator Oshiomhole said Governor Monday Okpebholo would have intervened to solve the problem but PDP did not want the Governor’s interference.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, the Edo North Senator said the PDP continued to deceive Nigerians.

“What do you expect PDP to do? People deceiving people. They are living up to their name. People deceiving people. I have popularized it when I was campaigning. People deceiving people. Papa deceiving Pikin, and now Pikin deceiving Nigerians.

“If councilors under the constitution meet in full freedom and they raise the motion for whatever reason on the planet, in the exercise of their constitutional duty as provided for in Edo State Local Government Act or the relevant Section of the Constitution and they impeach in part or in whole.

“How is that a problem? Is there a vacuum? Ask the PDP who are the councilors impeaching their chairmen. They are PDP councillors. The chairmen being impeached, they are PDP. The person who becomes active chairman as a result of impeachment is still PDP.

“How does the APC come in? Just tell me how the APC comes in. Now, if the Governor wants to say, stop, they would say he shouldn’t interfere. So the Governor cannot stop councilors, particularly opposition councillors, from a PDP opposition chairman, and replacing them with their own opposition house leader as the acting chair. So what is the problem there? Truly a case of people deceiving people,” he said.

Aziegbemi Compromised Judges

Speaking on the governorship election tribunal between Governor Okpebholo and former PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, the former National Chairman of the APC accused Edo State PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi of bribing judges.

Oshiomhole said that for Aziegbemi to express confidence that PDP would win the tribunal case showed he knew more.

According to him, it was disrespectful for him to state if his party would win the tribunal case. He, however, expressed confidence that the people of Edo State voted for Okpebholo.

“The first one, you, the media, should stop encouraging statements that are subjudice. You want me, as a law-abiding citizen, a former governor, a sitting senator, a former chairman of a governing party, to sit down here and say I know what the outcome of a judgment will be.

“Aziegbemi has compromised the judges so he knows what they are going to say. How did they arrive at that conclusion? He shouldn’t make such things. If PDP goes low, we would rather go high. Now, when a matter is in court, we, the Edo people voted for Monday, it is PDP that went to court to question, to dispute it. It’s up to them to prove it.

“Now, as you must be aware, as you are a keen observer, are you aware that they abruptly stopped calling witnesses? Because they have no witnesses to call. They asked the court to adjourn that they have no witness. They called that in all days they have. You are not aware of that?

“Edo people spoke, and they are the ones who went to court, not us. We have never had doubt because we won, and they are the ones who disputed. So how do you ask me what I have, whether I believe I will have it? I think it is disrespect to the court for anyone to predict the outcome of a matter before the court,” he added.